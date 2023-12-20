Businesses and community reminded to keep outdoor spaces clear of waste

The City of Vernon and Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) are urging local businesses to remain vigilant this holiday season and keep the exterior of their properties fire safe by clearing debris, pallets and other combustible materials.

“Piles of garbage and recycling left outside for a period of time can pose a serious fire hazard and safety risk,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brian Parsons. “If a fire happens near or against a building, it could lead to significant property damage or risk to human life. Keeping outdoor spaces clear of debris and material can improve safety for your business, your staff, your neighbours, and our community.”

Here are some simple steps that can help keep businesses and the community fire safe.

Additional fire safety tips for businesses:

Keep the perimeter of your building clear of garbage and combustibles. Do not allow garbage or combustible materials to accumulate.

If participating in the loose bag collection program, keep garbage and recycling inside until the day of collection and place for collection only at scheduled collection times.

If a bag is missed during collection, bring it back inside until the next designated collection day and time.

Tidy any materials that becomes scattered prior to collection

Please note: Businesses are responsible for making their own arrangements for the appropriate disposal of wooden pallets and oversized materials. These materials must be collected or disposed of immediately. Leaving these materials outside is considered illegal dumping.

“Your efforts make a difference,” said Deputy Chief Parsons. “Together we can help reduce the risk of fire and help keep our businesses and community safe.”

The City of Vernon Fire Services Bylaw #5635 outlines fire prevention regulations as they relate to accumulation of combustible materials and placement of refuse/garbage containers.