Buskers Program accepting applications in Penticton

The City of Penticton is now accepting applications to the Penticton Buskers Program for the 2023 season. This is an opportunity for anyone interested in entertaining the community to showcase their “street-style” talent.

The program runs from May 15 to Oct. 15, 2023 with performances taking place between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Busking activities can include: • playing an instrument or multiple instruments • performing a song, dance routine, mime act, clowning, juggling, puppetry, comedy or magic • living statue act • performing a circle show Designated busking areas are identified by ‘Busk Stop’ signs located throughout downtown: • Lakeshore Dr. at Power St. • Lakeshore Dr. at Winnipeg St. • Main St. at Lakeshore Dr. • Nanaimo Ave. at Main St. • 300 Block Main St.

Those interested in participating in this year’s busking program can find out more by visiting the City’s website at www.penticton.ca/busking.