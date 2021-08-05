Bust A Move
A significant drug bust in Kelowna.
During a traffic stop on Wednesday, officers found illegal drugs, weapons and a firearm inside a vehicle.
The motorist was stopped after breaking several vehicle act rules.
One man was arrested but released pending further investigation and criminal charges.
