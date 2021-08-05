Bust A Move

iHeartRadio

seized items

A significant drug bust in Kelowna.

During a traffic stop on Wednesday, officers found illegal drugs, weapons and a firearm inside a vehicle.

The motorist was stopped after breaking several vehicle act rules.

One man was arrested but released pending further investigation and criminal charges.
 

