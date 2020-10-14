Busy days at the Central Okanagan Food Bank

September was the busiest month for the Central Okanagan Food Bank since the pandemic began.

They served more than 120 families a day. Recent funding from the federal level will help support the organization.

"We don't normally get any federal or provincial government funding so this was good for us to receive," explains Chief Executive Officer Trevor Moss. "This has also helped us expand and be a distribution hub for other food banks. We actually supply 29 other food banks with perishable items."

A bin for donations is set up outside the food bank. Or you can donate online at cofoodbank.com