Busy intersection temporarily detoured due to water main failure

The intersection of Westminster Ave W and Maple Street is temporarily closed due to a water main failure, with traffic and BC Transit being detoured until around 4 p.m. today.

Traffic control personnel are on-site redirecting vehicles along Power and Winnipeg Street either to Wade Avenue West or Lakeshore Drive.

If you have questions about the BC Transit changes, please call 1-844-442-2212 or bctransit.com.

The City’s Utilities crews will be required to perform an excavation and repair on-site. They are currently responding to an earlier water main failure on Duncan Avenue E. This break did not require a road closure, with traffic flowing in a single-lane alternating pattern.