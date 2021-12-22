Busy night for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out twice within 90 minutes Tuesday night (Dec 21).

The first call came from Kelowna RCMP at 8:45 p.m., to help search for an elderly female with dementia. She was last seen around 3 p.m. in downtown Kelowna.

As the team was mobilizing, word was received that she had been located in Rutland and COSAR stood down.

The second call came in 9:50 p.m. when the B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) called for assistance in locating a male with two dogs who had been involved in a motor vehicle accident along Jackpine Forest Service Road in West Kelowna. He was shaken up and was walking back to town when he got cell service and called 9-1-1.

The man was in the early stages of hypothermia and BCEHS was not sure paramedics could make it up the forest service road.

COSAR responded with seven members including their UTV and medical Teams. It was discovered the road had been plowed and was passable for an ambulance.

About a kilometre up the road, the man was found standing by an abandon campfire that had been started a few hours ago.

He was checked out and released by BCEHS and COSAR ensured he and his dogs got home.

These were COSAR's 102nd and 103rd callouts for 2021.