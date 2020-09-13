iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
16°C
Instagram

Buyers in Kelowna want bigger spaces

ForSaleSign

Temperatures at night are definitely getting cooler, but the Okanagan housing market remains hot.    

While the BC economy has been battered by COVID-19, it would be difficult to tell there was a recession in the housing market:

"One of the major trends we've seen out of the pandemic is people wanting space. The Okanagan certainly has space and is a little bit more affordable than the Lower Mainland. We are seeing a lot of sales on the higher end, especially in Kelowna."      

BC Real Estate Chief Economist Brendon Ogmundson says a surge of pent-up demand into an undersupplied market has prices at pre-COVID-19 levels.

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175