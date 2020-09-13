Buyers in Kelowna want bigger spaces

Temperatures at night are definitely getting cooler, but the Okanagan housing market remains hot.

While the BC economy has been battered by COVID-19, it would be difficult to tell there was a recession in the housing market:

"One of the major trends we've seen out of the pandemic is people wanting space. The Okanagan certainly has space and is a little bit more affordable than the Lower Mainland. We are seeing a lot of sales on the higher end, especially in Kelowna."

BC Real Estate Chief Economist Brendon Ogmundson says a surge of pent-up demand into an undersupplied market has prices at pre-COVID-19 levels.