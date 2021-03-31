Bye-Bye to Big White ski season

You have less than a week to enjoy the snow at Big White Ski Resort.

"We are now closing for the winter season Monday at 4 o'clock and then we are hoping for a quick melt and hopefully open our bike park July 1st and have a great July and August bike park season at Big White."

Senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall says staying open later would put everybody at risk with rising cases of COVID-19.

"There were an unprecedented amount of inquiries coming from the Lower Mainland, not only about Easter but also after Easter because we were the last ski resort to be open in Western part of British Columbia. We just turned off the taps because we didn't want people, that shouldn't be traveling, traveling to Big White Ski Resort", Ballingall added.



Meantime, two Big White employees have been fired after being caught on video partying at Charley Victoria's Restaurant on the ski hill.

Ballingall says they are taking legal action to terminate the lease.