Bylands Nurseries COVID-19 Outbreak Declared Over

Press release from Interior Health on May 11, 2020:

Interior Health’s Medical Health Officer has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 illness over at a West Kelowna agricultural business.

The successful conclusion of this outbreak is the result of excellent co-operation and partnership from everyone involved, including Bylands Nurseries Ltd. and the workers who were quarantined in on-site housing until the virus was eliminated.

Interior Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Silvina Mema says the hard work and commitment of the nursery workers and owners, as well as IH’s infection control and environmental health experts, were critical to the containment and conclusion of this outbreak.

IH thanks everyone, including the public, for their support of the efforts that went into stopping the spread of the virus.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also thanked West Kelowna for supporting both the family and the temporary foreign workers

“I know the community rallied together and brought food and other necessities to people in self-isolation. That's what we do in B.C., to support our neighbours and help keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Dr. Henry.

The outbreak was declared on March 28 and ended on May 11.

None of the workers were in roles that interacted with customers and members of this group had very minimal contact in the community.

Bylands Nurseries carried out enhanced cleaning of all nursery, housing, sanitary and other facilities accessed by employees. The business is ready to resume full operations, in compliance with the measures laid out for all businesses by the B.C. provincial health officer.