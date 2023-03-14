CAF SkyHawks announce another appearance at Penticton Peach Fest

The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute team, the SkyHawks, are returning to Penticton Peach Festival this summer.

The Skyhawks will jump into Okanagan Lake Park on the opening day of Peach Festival, Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. John Singleton, chairman of the air show committee, said they are thrilled to have the SkyHawks return to Peach Festival.

For over 50 years the SkyHawks have represented Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces to over 75 million spectators worldwide under their signature Canadian flag parachutes.

The team composition varies from year-to-year and all are active or reserve members from across Canada. Team members are selected early in the year and undergo extensive training prior to the start of the season to ensure the highest level of professionalism and proficiency allowing them to perform complex parachute manoeuvres safely.

For more information on Peach Festival, visit peachfest.com