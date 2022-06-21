iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
17°C
Instagram

Calgary man missing after disappearing into Okanagan Lake on weekend

rcmp

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for a man believed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake

Police responded to a call of a 34-year-old Calgary man, Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji, failing to resurface after jumping into Okanagan Lake from a boat around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Mounties say the incident occurred near Squally Point, south of Rattlesnake Island in Okanagan Lake while Mr. Adedeji and five friends were vacationing from Calgary.

The West Kelowna RCMP boat team, joined by teams from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded quickly to the call. Despite their efforts, searchers say they were unable to locate Mr. Adedeji. Officers say the search for Mr. Adedeji is still ongoing.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175