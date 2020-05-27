Call Volumes Down at WK Fire Department

In a time of stress and anxiety in dealing with COVID-19, you would think call volumes at the West Kelowna Fire Department would be up.



Instead, they've gone in the opposite direction.



Fire Chief Jason Brolund said, "We are happy to see that people are being respectful with their burning, that cuts down on our call volume. But our medical calls have also dropped off to some degree as well."

Brolund told AM 1150 News fewer calls has allowed for more training when emergencies do happen.