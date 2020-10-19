Campaign signs in Kelowna-Mission defaced with sexist graffiti

Vandalized campaign signs are no surprise during an election campaign. But when the attacks are personal, that's a different story.

Kelowna-Mission Green Party Amanada Poon's campaign signs were defaced over the weekend.

"On Sunday morning, I was saddened to learn that some of my campaign signs were tagged with racist, sexist graffiti," says Poon. "Others were completely destroyed. I, along with the BC Green Party, condemn this act and bigotry in all its forms. As a Chinese-Canadian, I’ve faced similar attacks on my name, my gender, and my race all my life. Starting in the playground and, now, following me into the political realm."

Poon says it's not the only recent incident of intolerence in the Okanagan.

"Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu’s signs were defaced with misogynistic slurs and swastikas just days ago," she says. "Earlier this summer, Summerland Mayor Toni Boot saw Confederate flags brandished in her community during an anti-racism event. An event held in support of a family whose home was targeted in an act of racist vandalism. Last month, white supremacist flyers were scattered outside Vernon schools on Orange Shirt Day. In my own neighbourhood, a BC Liberal candidate’s signs were also destroyed. While the vandalism was not racist in nature, this, too, is unacceptable."

Poon also reached out to those who have been targeted by racism, sexism and bullying.

"To those who have been subjected to intolerance in our community, know that I and others see you and we will stand up for you," she says. "To those who have reached out in support, thank you. You represent the caring, compassionate community I know we are. However troubling, this weekend’s events make me all the more resolute in my belief that Kelowna needs new, more diverse representation in public and political life. If elected, I will work to advance the Green’s Equity and Inclusion platform."

Amanda Poon-Green Party Candidate-Kelowna Mission