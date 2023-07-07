iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
26°C
Instagram

Campfire Ban comes into effect at noon today.

CKTB - News - Campfire

The Kamloops Fire Centre has re-implemented Category 1 fire ban effective 12:00pm on Friday July 7. These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction.

In addition to open fires being prohibited, the following activities and equipment are also restricted:

  • Fireworks;
  • Sky Lanterns;
  • Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description;
  • Binary Exploding Targets;
  • Air curtain burners;
  • Tiki and similar kind of torches; and,
  • Chimineas.
12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175