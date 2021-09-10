Campfire ban continues across the Central Okanagan

A ban on campfires continues across the Central Okanagan, even though they are now allowed outside of fire protection areas within the Kamloops Fire Centre.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says the risk in this region is still too high. “We haven’t had very much rain that really accumulated enough to change our fire danger rating or affect it in a way that we feel it needs to be changed in order to allow campfires.”

Campfires have not been allowed in the region since June 30.

“It’s not forever. We know people enjoy campfires and we will get back to it, but it’s been quite a wildfire season and the fire danger remains high so that played into our decision to keep the ban on within fire protection areas for a little while longer.”

The campfire ban affects all local government fire jurisdictions in the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The fire danger rating is at four, or high.