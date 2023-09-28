Campfire ban ends for the Central Okanagan

Effective September 28, 2023, the ban on campfires has been lifted in most Central Okanagan areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

The ban on campfires within local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan has been in place since June 7. Recent showers and cooler, seasonal temperatures have lowered the potential fire danger rating. While open burning permits are not being issued at this time, fire chiefs continue to monitor conditions and will reevaluate issuing outdoor burning permits in mid-October.

With appropriate safety precautions to prevent the spread of a fire, campfires are once again allowed within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing), the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation reserves #9 and #10, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland. Anyone having a campfire must:

ensure the fire is always attended

have tools and water on hand to contain the fire

make sure it is fully extinguished

Fire departments throughout the Central Okanagan remind residents and visitors that all smoking materials should be fully extinguished, and motorists are reminded to use ashtrays and not throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle.

Please remember that smoking is not allowed in any local parks in the Central Okanagan. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

In addition, to prevent accidental fires and injuries, all fireworks are banned within the Central Okanagan, unless specifically permitted by a local fire department.

For more information about fire bans and restrictions across the province visit gov.bc.ca.