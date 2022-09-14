Campfire Ban Over in Central Okanagan

Effective immediately, the ban on campfires has been lifted in most Central Okanagan areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

The ban on campfires within local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan has been in place since July 28. Recent showers and cooler, seasonal temperatures have lowered the potential fire danger rating from low to moderate.

With appropriate safety precautions to prevent the spread of a fire, campfires are once again allowed within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing), the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation reserves #9 and #10, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland. Anyone having a campfire must:

ensure the fire is always attended

have tools and water on hand to contain the fire

make sure it is fully extinguished

All smoking materials should be carefully extinguished and motorists are reminded not to throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle. As well, smoking is not allowed in any regional park or municipal park. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

Please remember that fireworks are not allowed at any time in most areas of the Central Okanagan. Use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the Fire Chief.