Campfire Ban to be lifted Thursday for City of Vernon

Campfires on private property which comply with the City of Vernon Good Neighbour and Fire Services Bylaws will be allowed within the municipal boundary as of Noon on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

The campfire ban is being lifted in accordance with an announcement from BC Wildfire Service rescinding a campfire ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Recent rain and cooler temperatures have reduced the wildfire risk within the city, and as of today, the fire danger rating for Vernon is listed as moderate.

“We appreciate everyone’s help in keeping our community safe and for practicing fire safe behaviours,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “Please continue to use care and caution if enjoying a campfire. It’s a requirement that fires not be left unattended and that they are fully extinguished before leaving the site.”

If you choose to have a small campfire, please remember:

Campfires are not permitted in public spaces, including beaches and parks

Never leave a fire unattended

Ensure the fire is fully doused before walking away at the end of your time outside

Ensure the fire is fully contained, well removed from combustible materials, including buildings, sheds, shrubs and/or grassy fields and is restricted from spreading or growing in size

Only burn dry, seasoned wood

Be mindful of smoke’s impact on neighbours; don’t allow dense smoke or noxious odours

Keep water or a hand tool nearby at all times when the campfire is lit

For more information on fire safety, visit www.vernon.ca or follow Vernon Fire Rescue Services on Facebook or Instagram.