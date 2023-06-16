Campfire Ban to be lifted today for City of Vernon

Campfires which comply with the City of Vernon Good Neighbour and Fire Services Bylaws will be allowed within the municipal boundary as of Noon today.

Favorable weather over the last week and cooler temperatures in the forecast have reduced the wildfire risk within the city. As of today, the fire danger rating for Vernon is listed as moderate to low.

The campfire ban is being lifted in coordination with the BC Wildfire Service, which has announced it is rescinding campfire prohibitions within the Kamloops Fire Centre, effective as of Noon on Friday, June 16, 2023

“Please continue to use care and caution if enjoying a campfire. It’s a requirement that fires not be left unattended and that they are fully extinguished before leaving the site,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “We appreciate everyone’s help in keeping our community safe and for practicing fire safe behaviours.”

If you choose to have a small campfire, please remember:

Only burn dry, seasoned wood

Never leave a fire unattended and

Be mindful of smoke’s impact on neighbours; don’t allow dense smoke or noxious odours

Keep water or a hand tool nearby at all times when the campfire is lit

Ensure the fire is fully doused before walking away at the end of your time outside

Residents are reminded that consumer fireworks and sky lanterns are not permitted within the City of Vernon boundaries. The use or storage of fireworks without a permit may result in a fine of up to $300 and multiple fines may be issued for a single infraction.

The City of Vernon would like to thank the public for helping to prevent wildfires. To report a fire in City limits, call 911. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.