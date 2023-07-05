Campfire ban to start in City of Vernon on Friday

Effective at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, July 7, 2023, all fires will be prohibited within the City of Vernon.

The recent hot and dry conditions in the region are expected to continue and the fire danger rating within the City of Vernon is extreme. The ban is being issued in coordination with the BC Wildfire Service campfire ban that will take effect at the same time, within the Kamloops Fire Centre. The ban is intended to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

This campfire ban will remain in place until October 13, 2023, or until the public is otherwise notified.

The campfire ban does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas,

propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimeters.

Non-compliance with the fire ban may result in fines up to $1,000.00 through the City of Vernon municipal bylaws. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The City of Vernon would like to thank the public for helping to prevent wildfires. To report a fire in City limits, call 911. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.