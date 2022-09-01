Campfires Still Banned in Central Okanagan

While Kamloops Fire Centre lifted restrictions yesterday, the Central Okanagan continues to experience high temperatures, dry conditions and high to extreme fire danger ratings. The campfire ban remains.

The campfire ban affects all local government fire jurisdictions in the Regional District of Central Okanagan including the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing fire service areas in the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.

Fire departments throughout the Central Okanagan remind residents and visitors that all smoking materials should be fully extinguished, and motorists are reminded to use ashtrays and not throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle.

Please remember that smoking is not allowed in any local parks in the Central Okanagan. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

To prevent accidental fires and injuries, all fireworks are banned within the Central Okanagan, unless specifically permitted by a local fire department. In addition, all open burning has been prohibited within the Central Okanagan since April 30.

At this time, the responsible and safe use of campfires is allowed within Provincial Parks and lands outside a local Fire Protection area. People-caused wildfires are fully preventable and divert firefighting resources from other emergency responses. See the BC campfire regulations for campfire safety.