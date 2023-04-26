Can you help Vernon police identify this suspect?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is calling on the public for their assistance with an ongoing theft investigation.

On Monday, April 17th, 2023, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a theft that had just occurred at a business in the 4900-block of 27th Street in Vernon. Shortly after, police were notified that the same suspect had just committed another theft at a second business, this time in the 2200-block of 58th Ave. As officers arrived at the location, they encountered the suspect leaving the business and attempted to arrest him. The man ignored police directions, got into a pickup truck and fled out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing several pedestrians and vehicles. In the interest of public safety, officers did not initiate a pursuit and despite ongoing efforts, have not yet located the suspect or vehicle.

Investigators have obtained and are releasing photos of the suspect and vehicle with the hope information from the public will assist in furthering the investigation.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 5’10 tall with a short brown beard, wearing glasses.

The suspect is driving grey, 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a soft tonneau cover and dark tinted windows. The vehicle was last seen using an Alberta license plate of CBL5705 . Both the pickup and the license plate are confirmed to be stolen.

If you can identify the person in the photo, have seen this vehicle, or have any information that may assist with the investigation, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file # 2023-5993. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.