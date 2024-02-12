Can you identify these suspects?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a pair of suspects in a theft investigation.

On Monday, January 29th, around 5 p.m., two individuals entered and stole a number of items from a business on George Street in Enderby. We’re releasing surveillance images of the suspects and are hoping someone will be able to identify them, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

If you recognize either of the individuals in the photos, or have information that may assist with the investigation, contact Cst Crockart at the Enderby office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 838-6818 and quote file #2024-495.