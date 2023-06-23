Can you identify this suspect?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect from a theft investigation

On Monday, May 29th, 2023 around 1:20 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 4900-block of 27th St and stole a Supercycle, dual suspension mountain bike from the store. The theft was captured on video from inside the business and police are releasing images of the suspect hoping someone from the public will be able to recognize him.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

In his late 20s or 30s

Medium build

Wearing a black ball cap, black muscle shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone who believes they can identify the person in the photos, or who has information that may assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Cst Dupuis at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file 2023-8773.