Can you identify this suspect?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation.

On Monday, July 17th, 2023, around 4:20 p.m, police were called to a business in the 3400-block of 30th Ave in Vernon where an unknown man allegedly assaulted an employee inside the store. The man left before officers arrived and police are now releasing a photo of the suspect in order to further the investigation.