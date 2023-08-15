Can you identify this suspect?
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation.
On Monday, July 17th, 2023, around 4:20 p.m, police were called to a business in the 3400-block of 30th Ave in Vernon where an unknown man allegedly assaulted an employee inside the store. The man left before officers arrived and police are now releasing a photo of the suspect in order to further the investigation.
We’re hoping someone knows this person and will be able to help us put a name to a face, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
If you recognize the person in the photograph, please contact Cst Derzak at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file 2023-12300.