Can you identify this suspect?

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a man who pointed a firearm at another person in the parking lot of a business in Vernon in the evening of October 14th.

At approximately 8 p.m., on Saturday, October 14th, 2023, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a firearms complaint at a business in the 4300-block of 27th St in Vernon. The incident began inside the business when a customer had a brief verbal exchange with a man who was yelling at staff. When the customer left, the suspect followed them to the parking lot and started a physical confrontation and allegedly pulled out a what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect fled from the scene on foot.

Frontline officers immediately responded to the location and established containment of the area, however, the suspect was not located. The incident was recorded on a video surveillance system from the location and police have released an image of the suspect with the goal of advancing the investigation.

The unknown adult male is described as a Caucasian male, in his 20’s, tall, slim with a brown moustache and bowl cut hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing light coloured shorts and a blue sweatshirt with white and red lettering on the back.

If you can identify the person in this image, or have information that may assist police in identifying him, you are asked to please contact Constable Boudreau at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2023-18299. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.