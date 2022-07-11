Can You See Your House Numbers?

RCMP is reminding homeowners to check their house numbers to ensure they can be seen easily from the street.

Police, Fire Fighters, Paramedics – and even delivery drivers – depend on being able to identify your street address easily and quickly upon arrival to your house.

Consider the following:

Is there an overgrown tree blocking your numbers?

Are your numbers faded or weathered?

Can your numbers be easily seen in the dark? Are they reflective or illuminated?

Do you have a long, unmarked driveway?

Are you part of a duplex, townhouse, or basement suite? Can your unit be easily identified?

“If your house numbers are obstructed or weathered,” said Cst Dayne Lyons Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer, “the delay in locating your address could be the critical few minutes we need to get help to you.”

RCMP is asking homeowners to look at the front of their house from the street, if you cannot quickly locate your house number, chances are neither can we!