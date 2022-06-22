Canada Celebration in Kelowna

“Celebrate Canada Day - Kelowna” is just over a week away. Even after a two year pause due to the worldwide Pandemic, it will still be one of the biggest community celebrations in the Interior of B.C. Typically, Canada Day marks a way for the city’s residents and visitors to launch their summer as they join more than 60,000 of their friends and neighbors of all ethnicities to celebrate Canadian pride. The 23 rd annual “Celebrate Canada Day – Kelowna” festival will return to Waterfront Park, Prospera Place, Stuart Park, and various locations throughout Kelowna’s Cultural District on Friday, July 1st, 2022 with activities starting at 11:00 am and running until the fireworks display at 10:30 pm.

"Wow. After two years of being unable to hold this event, it certainly has been a whirlwind of activity getting ready,” confirms Renata Mills, Executive Director of Festivals Kelowna, the festival’s Producer. “I’ve heard from tons of people that they are excited about a return to fun, festivals, and gathering with their friends and family, so our goal is to make sure the event offers something for everyone in our community, of all ages and interests. As ever, residents can look forward to seeing many of their favourite activities alongside new ones.” Kelowna’s one day party will include attractions such as live music on 5 outdoor stages in a wide variety of styles and genres, a return of the Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club and their furry friends showing off their obstacle course skills, more than 20 different drop-in activities and games in the Century 21 Kids Zone including a chick-hatching station and taking a picture with a real life mermaid, enjoying Canada Day goodies courtesy of TD bank and our other sponsor partners, the annual “Mini-Regatta” hosted by the Kelowna Model Sailboat Association, more than 25 artisan booths at the “Made in Canada Marketplace”, 19 unique small businesses in the “Canada Day Bazaar”, 15 different Community Groups sharing info about the great work they do for our city, as well as a return of the perfect summer time treat, fresh, cold watermelon courtesy of Save-On Foods.

In addition to new performing artists on multiple stages, other new attractions this year include a display by the BC Dragoons in Stuart Park where you can get real close to their 6 ton armoured vehicle, or watch Tyler Welfing, a professional chainsaw artist carve a work of art from a log over the course of the day on Tugboat Beach. Guests with little ones can drop in for “Drag Queen Storytime with Miss Frieda Whales” in the Century 21 Kids Zone during the day, or dance along to high energy bands playing the Youth Stage in Stuart Park hosted by Miss Whales as guest M.C. and performer in the evening.

Joining the party for their 47th year are the wonderful festivities presented by one of the longest running Canada Day celebrations in Kelowna, the annual “Folkfest”. Produced entirely by volunteers from our community, visitors will enjoy 5 hours of live multicultural performances and ethnic food from a variety of local cultural groups from 10:00 am to 3:30pm at Prospera Place. The official ceremonies and the popular “Happy Birthday Canada” cake courtesy of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty will be held in Prospera Place at 12:30 pm. A detailed schedule of multicultural performances is available in the “Celebrate Canada Day – Kelowna” schedule of events and at FestivalsKelowna.com

With live music returning to stages around the world and this city, music continues to play an important role in the day’s festivities. Five outdoor stages of live performances include the “Parks Alive! Power Stage” featuring local and regional Rock bands, the “TD Beach Stage presented by K96.3 FM” featuring a diversity of Kelowna’s coolest artists and headlined by Jason Parke’s New Wave group “Proper Man”, the “Kiwanis Family Stage presented by New Country 100.7”, and the “Youth Stage” in Stuart Park featuring rising artist “Mason Burns”. New this year is the “Telus Blues Stage” on the 400 block of Bernard Avenue, adding to the kick-off fun of “Meet Me on Bernard”. Returning for their fourth year to offer a live, orchestral experience is the Kelowna City Concert Band in Prospera Place from 7:30 to 9:30 pm featuring Guest Conductor Robert Payne and the “Slide Rule Trombone Quartet”. Complete artist line-ups, stage times, and locations are available in the media kit and online at www.FestivalsKelowna.com

Additional Canada Day themed activities in nearby Cultural District venues include the Kelowna Art Gallery who will offer a variety of drop-in, Canadiana themed craft activities from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, as well as free admission to the Gallery where guests can experience “From Warhol to Banksy”, the pop-art exploration of two, world famous artists.

Wrapping up the Kelowna Canada Day celebrations is the much anticipated “Canada Day Fireworks presented by the City of Kelowna, Shoreline Pile Driving, and Festivals Kelowna” shot over Tugboat Bay. New this year, the show will start 30 minutes earlier at 10:00 pm.

Celebrate Canada Day – Kelowna festival is free to attend, however donations are welcome and help support the costs of presenting this community celebration. Volunteers with donation buckets will be located at all entrances to Prospera Place and Waterfront Park, and all festival information booths. NEW this year will be the option to “TAP to DONATE” using your debit or credit cards to make a donation. Look for the donation stand at each of the Info Booths to quickly and easily support this free celebration with a $2, $5, or $10 donation.

A complete schedule of activities with times and locations can be found online at www.festivalskelowna.com by following the link to the Canada Day page as well as onsite from any of the three Info Booths in Waterfront Park on July 1st.

Celebrate Canada Day - Kelowna is an annual, free, community festival produced in partnership by Festivals Kelowna, the FolkFest society, and the Kelowna City Band society. The festival is held in Kelowna's Cultural District at Prospera Place, Stuart Park, on Bernard Avenue, and in Waterfront Park for residents and visitors to celebrate our nation's birthday.