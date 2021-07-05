Canada Day anything but uneventful

A busy Canada Day for the Kelowna RCMP.

They responded to twice the amount of calls for service for a typical Thursday.

During several arrests, police had bottles thrown at them while entering a crowd.

“The RCMP would like to emphasize that public safety is of the utmost importance throughout the summer months when we see an increased influx of people in the City of Kelowna,” states Supt. Kara Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional Detachment. “It is our priority to ensure the safety of area residents, visitors, as well as the police officers that serve our community. Lawlessness and criminal behaviour are not acceptable at any time and place, and will not be tolerated.”

One of the calls for service came when a 9-year-old girl from out of town was struck at City Park by a discharged firework.