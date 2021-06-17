Canada Day cancelled again in Kelowna

No Canada Day festivites in Kelowna this year.

That news from Festivals Kelowna Executive Director Renata Mills.

"Because our Canada Day is such a large event, we just don't have the planning window to plan something."

Mills says instead, Festivals Kelowna will organize a community celebration for the fall, featuring local restaurants, wineries and breweries. She's even hopeful that fireworks will be possible.

Mills says with pandemic restrictions easing in stages, they decided it would be reasonable and responsible to stand down this year and look forward to a full Canada Day celebration in 2022.