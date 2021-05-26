Canada Day fireworks a go?

Festivals Kelowna was listening intently as Doctor Bonnie Henry outlined BC's roadmap to gradually lifting restrictions.

Executive Director Renata Mills remains cautiously optimistic that life can return to normal this summer.

"We still need to be slow and steady and thinking about a responsible rollout. What can we actually physically handle and what should we do so people feel comfortable and want to participate and we don't set off alarm bells for the community."

Could we see the ever popular July 1st, Canada Day fireworks return?

"Is their an opportunity a few months down the road, maybe in the fall, maybe towards the end of the year when that's where we redirect the higher energy fireworks and activities? We also have to consider the reality of the supplier end in the sense that, are my fireworks people available to produce a show. Can they even get fireworks?

Mills says they are looking at all options.