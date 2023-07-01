Canada Day fireworks in Kelowna cancelled

In a phone call with AM 1150 news, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas confirmed himself and Renata Mills of Festivals Kelowna have made the decision to cancel the fireworks display scheduled to celebrate Canada Day.

Festivals Kelowna released this statement on their Facebook Page:

"CELEBRATE CANADA DAY-KELOWNA FIREWORKS CANCELLED.

Due to the active wildfire on Knox Mountain, the decision was made to cancel tonight's Canada Day fireworks. The safety of our community is paramount, so the resources of the Fire Department and other Emergency Responders need to be focused on controlling the fire.

While we are disappointed we could not have our annual Canada Day fireworks, discussions will be held with the City of Kelowna in the coming weeks to discuss a possible rescheduling of the show.

Thank you for celebrating your Canada Day with us today. A huuuuuuge thank you to our sponsors, event partners, performers, and participants for making this day so awesome!"

The fireworks were originally scheduled to be set off at 10pm from a barge on the lake in front of the beach area of Waterfront Park.