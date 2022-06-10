Event: Canada Day free concert with the Kelowna City Concert Band

Admission: Free (donations gratefully accepted)

Time: 7:30 pm

Date: Friday, July 1, 2022

Location: Prospera Place

kelownacityband.com

Come down to Prospera Place on July 1, 2022 at 7:30pm for a concert by the Kelowna City Concert Band. Music director Robert Payne conducts the band which this year features the Slide Rule Trombone Quartet in an exciting and entertaining selection of music from around the world.

The Kelowna City Concert Band was formed in 1894, and up until 2020 had played every year except for the war years. After a two year hiatus we are thrilled to be back playing at Prospera as part of the Canada Day celebrations.