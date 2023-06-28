Canada Day hours of operation at civic properties

The Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open with adjusted holiday hours on July 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed Monday, but cemetery gates remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A reminder that City of Kelowna property taxes are due on July 4. Residents are encouraged to go paperless by making payments using online and telephone banking with their financial institution. Additional payment options include by mail or in person at City Hall (1435 Water Street, Kelowna BC V1Y 1J4) or by using one of the secure deposit boxes located at the Water Street doors of City Hall. New this year, pay by credit card (a 2.3% transaction fee will apply). For more details, visit kelowna.ca/propertytax.

On Saturday, July 1, Festivals Kelowna will host their annual Canada Day celebrations, with a free community festival held from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Waterfront Park and Prospera Place. In addition to multi-generational, family friendly activities, the event will feature food, local artisans and live performances. For more information, visit festivalskelowna.com.

Access to the City’s online service request system is available anytime at kelowna.ca/onlineservices. For general information about the City of Kelowna and its services, visit kelowna.ca.