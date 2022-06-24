Canada Day Traffic Closures in Kelowna

Celebrate Canada Day in downtown Kelowna on Friday, July 1. This annual event is expected to draw more than 55,000 people, with activities taking place in Waterfront Park and Stuart Park, as well as on the 400 block of Bernard Avenue as part of Meet me on Bernard. For complete event details, visit festivalskelowna.com.

To accommodate the celebration, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect at multiple downtown locations throughout the day on Friday. Water Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Cawston Avenue to Sunset Drive from 6 a.m. - midnight. Access to Sunset Drive and the Playtime Casino Parkade will be limited to local traffic only. Please note that the boat locks at Waterfront Park will also be closed from 6 a.m. on Friday until 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 2.

The Dolphins parking lot at the corner of Water Street and Sunset Drive will be closed from 6 a.m - 11 p.m. The parking lot at Prospera Place will remain open during the event, but may be accessed only from Cawston Avenue. Vehicles will be permitted to leave the Prospera Place lot via Water Street during the closure, but may only turn south toward Cawston Avenue, as the northbound lane will be barricaded. Any vehicles left on Water Street during these closures will be courtesy towed.

Two bays of parking in the City Hall lot will be closed from 6 a.m. - midnight. Select parking stalls on the west side of Water Street next to Stuart Park will also be reserved from 6 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Visitors to Waterfront Park and the lakefront promenade are advised that set-up for the event will take place on Thursday, June 30 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. During this time, the lakefront promenade will be closed from the north end of Tugboat Beach through Rotary Marsh and Sunset Drive. Visitors may still access Waterfront Park at this time via Rhapsody Plaza on Water Street.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion in these areas by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling.

Let’s all stay safe while we celebrate this summer. For information about community safety initiatives and how you can play your part, visit kelowna.ca/safety.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport