Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated

Some of Canada’s pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced Friday.

Soon, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children ages five to 11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian will not have to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test to enter Canada.

Pre-entry tests will still be required for eligible partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers ages 12 and older, PHAC said. Children under five are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

There are also changes coming to the current requirement to provide a quarantine plan upon entry.

All who are fully vaccinated, children aged 5-11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian, and travellers who have a valid medical contraindication to COVID-19 vaccines, will no longer have to present a plan to isolate upon their return to Canada.

Further, fully vaccinated Canadians will not be federally required to mask while in public spaces for the 14 days following their return from abroad. They also will not have to monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19, maintain a list of close contacts and locations visited, or quarantine if another traveller in the same group develops symptoms or tests positive.

These changes will come into effect April 25 as of 1 a.m. EDT.

PHAC says that all travellers still have to use the ArriveCAN app or webpage to provide their mandatory travel information—such as contact info and proof of vaccination— within 72 hours of arriving in Canada, or before boarding a plane or cruise ship destined for this country.

- with files from CTV -