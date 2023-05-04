iHeartRadio

Canada has a new Toll-free national poison hotline


poison number

Health Canada has launched a new toll-free number, 1-844-POISON-X, or 1-844-764-7669, in collaboration with four poison centres across the country.

Each year, over 1,500 Canadians lose their lives and nearly 8,000 are hospitalized due to accidental poisoning from medications, cleaners, cannabis products, and many other household items.

If you have questions about a substance that might be harmful or you think someone may have been poisoned, call 1-844-POISON-X (or 1-844-764-7669),

Canada’s new toll-free, 24/7 national helpline.

 

