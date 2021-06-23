Canada Invests in 22 New Fast-Chargers for BC's Southern Interior

The Government of Canada is building a low- emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support workers in the natural resource sectors. Transportation accounts for roughly 40 per cent of the British Columbia’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions — with more than half coming from road transportation, including passenger cars and light trucks.

Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood —– Port Kells, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $1.1- million investment in FortisBC Inc to add 22 Electric electric Vehicle vehicle (EV) fast chargers to provide British Columbians with more options to charge and drive their zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) where they live, work and play.

FortisBC is also investing just over $1.1 million in the project in the southern interior of the province, and the Government of British Columbia, through the CleanBC Go Electric Program, is contributing another $550,000, bringing the total investment to over $2.7 million.

Federal funding for the project comes through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which supports the government’s ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be ZEVs by 2040.

Canada has invested over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible by establishing a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada’s low carbon future and get gets us to net-zero emissions by 2050. Partnering on low-carbon transportation projects is just one of the ways FortisBC is achieving its goal of reducing its customers’ GHG emissions by 30 percentper cent by 2030.