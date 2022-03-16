Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1

Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned.

As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.

Passengers may still be subjected to random PCR testing at the airport, and travellers will still have to use the ArriveCan app, according to a senior government source.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault will be announcing the latest easing of pandemic travel restrictions on Thursday.

With a report from Senior Political Correspondent for CTV News Channel Mike Le Couteur