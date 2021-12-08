Canada Not Sending Diplomatic Officials to Olympics

Canada will not be sending diplomatic officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we are joining the US, the UK, and Australia in a diplomatic boycott. "We have been very clear over the past many years of our deep concerns around human rights violations, and this is a continuation of us expressing our deep concerns for human rights violations."

A recent Angus Reid survey found more than half of Canadians were hoping for that response, but Research Director Dave Korzinski says 40% of Canadians wouldn't even send athletes. "Hockey is the biggest driver of Canadian attention. We've seen that in previous Olympics. Robin Lehner, the Vegas Golden Knights goalie, is the first player to say that he's not going to go because of some mental health concerns and the uncertainty surrounding China at this time. It will be interesting to see if any other players say they're not comfortable going."

Trudeau assures athletes will still be able to attend, "Our athletes have been training for years and are looking forward to competing at the highest level with athletes from around the world, and they will continue to have all of our fullest support as they show the extraordinary success that Canada has at winter Olympic games."

Canada is participating in an Olympic boycott for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Games.