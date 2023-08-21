Canada Post announces more RED alerts for mail delivery in Okanagan

Wildfires and evacuation orders are affecting mail and parcel delivery in some regions of British Columbia. Canada Post continues to put contingency measures in place, assessing the situation and options, to best serve residents of these communities and to keep them connected. Where delivery is not possible, all Lettermail and parcels are being held securely. The safety of employees is a number one priority and Red and Yellow delivery service alerts have been issued.

Current service alerts for British Columbia, listed below, are posted and updated on the Delivery service alerts webpage and @canadaposthelps X account, formerly Twitter.

Red Alert issued today, August 21: Chase, Kaleden, Kamloops, Kelowna (upgraded from yellow to red today), Keremeos, Lake Country, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Peackland, Princeton, Scotch Creek, Shalalth, Sorrento, Summerland

A red alert means Canada Post is suspending delivery and not sending delivery agents out or are recalling them. A yellow alert indicates Canada Post is going to do their best to deliver, but there may be delays.

As information is updated on mail availability, delivery and postal services, it will be posted on the Closures and service interruptions webpage.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).