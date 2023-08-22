Canada Post: Penticton on red alert, Eight communities move to yellow service alert

Eight communities move to yellow service alert, providing some postal services

Wildfires and evacuation orders are affecting mail and parcel delivery in some regions of British Columbia. Canada Post continues to put contingency measures in place, assessing the situation and options, to best serve residents of these communities and to keep them connected. Where delivery is not possible, all Lettermail and parcels are being held securely. The safety of our employees is our number one priority and Red and Yellow delivery service alerts have been issued.

Our current service alerts for British Columbia, listed below, are posted and updated on our Delivery service alerts webpage and on our @canadaposthelps X account, formerly Twitter.

Red alert issued today, August 22: Penticton

Red alert issued yesterday, August 21: Kamloops, Kelowna (upgraded from yellow to red today), Oliver, Peachland, Scotch Creek, Shalalth, Sorrento

Boston Bar, Gold Bridge, Seton Portage, West Kelowna Yellow alert issued today, August 22: Chase, Kaleden, Keremeos, Lake Country, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos, Princeton, Summerland

A red alert means we are suspending delivery and not sending our delivery agents out or we are recalling them. A yellow alert indicates we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays.

As information is updated on mail availability, delivery and postal services, it will be posted on our Closures and service interruptions webpage.

We thank those affected for their patience in this difficult time.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).