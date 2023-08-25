Canada Post service alerts removed for Chase, Kamloops and Prince George

Wildfires and evacuation orders are affecting mail and parcel delivery in some regions of British Columbia. Canada Post continues to put contingency measures in place, assessing the situation and options, to best serve residents of these communities and to keep them connected. Where delivery is not possible, all Lettermail and parcels are being held securely. The safety of our employees is our number one priority and Red and Yellow delivery service alerts have been issued.

Our current service alerts for British Columbia, listed below, are posted and updated on our Delivery service alerts webpage and on our @canadaposthelps X account, formerly Twitter.

· Service alerts removed today: Chase, Kamloops, Prince George

· Yellow alert: Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country

· Red alert: Blind Bay, Celista, Eagle Bay, Gold Bridge, Lee Creek, Magna Bay, Scotch Creek, Seton Portage, Shalalth, Sorrento, St. Ives, Tappen

While Chase, B.C. no longer has an alert in place for the community, the routes that service out of the Chase Post Office are still not delivering due to evacuation notices.

A red alert means we are suspending delivery and not sending our delivery agents out or we are recalling them. A yellow alert indicates we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays.

As information is updated on mail availability, delivery and postal services, it will be posted on our Closures and service interruptions webpage.

We thank those affected for their patience in this difficult time.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).