Canada Post to offer Mail Forwarding for residents effected by BC wildfires

We understand the importance of postal services to our customers affected by the wildfires across British Columbia. Effective August 30, eligible residents can receive free Mail Forwarding service for up to 12 months. Impacted residents have until September 29 to register for the free service.

Eligible residents that have relocated in a community centre, shelter, hotel or motel, for example, will receive instructions on their mail forwarding options in the coming days.

Mail forwarding is an important service not just for ongoing mail, but it also provides a vital link with government and relief agencies going forward. If you receive regular cheques through the mail, it’s important for you to register.

By registering, Canada Post will be able to ship mail to a different address selected by the customer. This can be done on a short-term basis or for longer periods, even if the address is temporary.

Residents affected by wildfires with one of the following postal codes are eligible for this offer: V0E, V0K, V0N, V1P, VIV, V1W, V1X, V1Y, V1Z, V4T and V4V.

To request the free service, affected customers will need to either:

Register at canadapost.ca/mailforwarding using a credit card to authenticate identity. No fee will be charged to the credit card.

Go to a post office with a government-issued photo ID (mandatory). Proof of authorization is required to request the free service on behalf of another person. Click here to find a post office.

Mail forwarding services exclude parcel deliveries. To receive parcels at an alternate location, customers can use Canada Post’s free FlexDeliveryTM service, which allows customers to have their parcels delivered directly to a post office of their choice.

Note: If residents affected by wildfires purchased the Mail Forwarding service prior to August 30, they can call Customer Service to request a refund.