Canada Post working on mail delivery for B.C.

Canada Post recognizes the difficulties facing many residents in communities across province resulting from the severe rainfall. We are putting contingency plans in place to move mail and parcels into and out of B.C. through various channels and to restore or maintain postal services. While mail delivery continues wherever possible, customers may experience some delays in receiving items destined for B.C. or originating from the province.

With mail delivery suspended in Merritt and parts of Abbotsford, Quilchena and Yarrow, eligible residents and businesses who have been displaced are being offered free Mail Forwarding Service for up to 12 months.

Customers with postal codes V2R 5E0 (Yarrow) and V0E 2R0 (Quilchena) or those starting with V1K (Merritt), V2T (Abbotsford) can request the free service until Monday, December 20 using one of the following options:

- Register at canadapost.ca/mailforwarding using a credit card to authenticate their identity. No fee will be charged to the credit card.

- Go to a post office, with government-issued photo ID (mandatory). Proof of authorization is required to request the free service on behalf of another person.

On Monday, November 15, Canada Post issued a red delivery service alert for Merritt, B.C., and a yellow service alert for four western provinces. In the meantime, all Lettermail items and mail that cannot be delivered are being held in safe and secure Canada Post facilities until contingency plans are in place.

Customers sending time-sensitive items to or from areas in Western Canada should consider using Xpresspost™ or Priority™ service to help ensure timely delivery of their mailing. Customers can track their item and check the latest shipping status at canadapost.ca or using our mobile app.