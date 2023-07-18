Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
The federal agency says the deceleration was broad-based, though lower gasoline prices compared with last year led the slowdown.
The Bank of Canada's rate hikes are also feeding into higher inflation through mortgage interest costs.
The federal agency says that excluding mortgage interest costs, inflation would have risen two per cent year-over-year.
The central bank raised interest rates earlier this month, in part because of concerns that inflation would stay high for longer.
This report by The Canadian Press
-
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Your voice mattersThe first town hall is coming up today (Wednesday, July 19) at 6:30-8:30pm at Kelowna Christian Centre at 905 Badke Road.
-
Another fire at the Kelowna landfillIt was the second in recent weeks.
-
Two new wildfires in the ShuswapCrews were on them both quickly.
-
Bernard pedestrian corridor extended for Saturday Block PartyThe 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday.
-
Reduce wildlife conflict, manage your trash: RDCO saysWith bears active in many neighborhoods across the Central Okanagan, the Regional Waste Reduction Office reminds residents to reduce wildlife conflicts by managing your attractants, including your household garbage.
-
West Kelowna Fire Rescue want's residents to be FireSmart around homesFireSmart homes and neighbourhoods allow firefighters to concentrate their efforts on fighting wildfires, which ultimately saves more homes and lives.
-
West Kelowna Warriors add two more players for 2023/24 seasonThe West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club announced the commitments of forward Owen Drury (’05) and defenseman Simon Houge (’04) for the 2023/24 season.
-
City of Kelowna Water Utility moving to Stage 1 restrictionsThe City Water Utility is implementing Stage 1 water restrictions beginning Wednesday, July 19.
-
Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions begin July 18: RDCOEffective July 18, 2023, Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions are in place for all six water systems within the Regional District of Central Okanagan