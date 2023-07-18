iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
32°C
Instagram

Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June


Inflation Rate

Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
The federal agency says the deceleration was broad-based, though lower gasoline prices compared with last year led the slowdown.

The Bank of Canada's rate hikes are also feeding into higher inflation through mortgage interest costs.

The federal agency says that excluding mortgage interest costs, inflation would have risen two per cent year-over-year.

The central bank raised interest rates earlier this month, in part because of concerns that inflation would stay high for longer.

This report by The Canadian Press

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175