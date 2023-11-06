Canada’s women’s team falls short in bronze-medal come-from-behind win attempt at Pan Continentals

The Canadian women’s curling team has finished fourth place at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships after an extra-end loss in the bronze-medal game.

Team Tabitha Peterson of the United States stole a point in the extra end against Canada to win the bronze medal with an 8-7 win.

Canada’s come-from-behind win attempt was close but out of reach on Friday afternoon at the Kelowna Curling Club in British Columbia. Team Einarson of Gimli, Man., made a late-game surge and earned its first lead in the ninth end. A sweeping error from the Americans on their last shot resulted in Canada scoring three and taking a 7-6 lead into the final frame without the hammer.

The Canadians - rejuvenated and with peps in their steps - held Team Peterson to a draw to the button with backing in the 10th end to tie the game, forcing the extra end. However, the United States stole a point in the final frame to seal the victory. Einarson, vice-skip Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard, lead Briane Harris, alternate Dawn McEwen and national coaches Renée Sonnenberg and Viktor Kjell had a draw for the win but were tricked on the path. Their shot curled more than intended and geared off the shot stone from the United States, but it wasn’t close enough.

“That’s kind of been how these tight-game losses have gone. We just wrestled for control and eventually, put ourselves in a position to get it and then would let off. Ultimately, I thought we played really good games. We just have to capitalize when we get opportunities. We would have a miss at the wrong time from any one of us; a half shot is the difference and that happens,” Sweeting said.

For most of the game, Canada attempted to wrestle the hammer away from the United States.

The United States started the game with an opening-end deuce. Canada had its chance to reply with a score of two in the second, but the shot over-curled, leaving Team Einarson with one. However, by the end of the third, the game would be again tied. Einarson made a great freeze behind a centre guard on her first and then replaced the peeled guard on her last. Team Peterson eyed a long angle runback for as many as four, but the shot’s degree of difficulty was off the charts.

After being forced to one in the fourth end, the United States increased its lead to two at the fifth-end break. Canada had a double attempt to score but stuffed it, resulting in a stolen score of one for its southern border neighbours. In the sixth, Canada replied with a draw to the four-foot for two and tied the game four apiece.

The Americans blanked the seventh end thanks to some excellent shotmaking in the middle of the lineup. With control of the game in tow, Team Peterson made an open draw for two in the eighth for another two-point lead.

Both teams now have one win and one loss in bronze-medal games at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. In 2022, Canada’s Team Einarson and Team Peterson of the United States competed in the bronze-medal game in Calgary, with Canada winning.