Canada tops pool at world juniors after beating Finland

Dylan Cozens applied grit and goals to Canada's 4-1 win over Finland at the world junior men's hockey championship Thursday.

The Canadian co-captain scored twice, including a hard-working empty-net goal.

The host country went unbeaten in four preliminary-round games to top Pool A.

Canada drew the Czech Republic, the No. 4 seed in Pool B, for Saturday's quarterfinals.

Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs also scored for the defending champions at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Canadian goaltender Devon Levi stopped 18-of-19 shots for his fourth win of the tournament.

Brad Lambert scored for Finland (3-1).

Canada and Finland cruised through the preliminary round with three straight wins apiece and outscored their opposition a combined 44-7.

Their New Year's Eve matchup was each country's toughest test of the tournament so far, with Canada earning the higher grade.

Cozens scored Canada's first and final goals against Finland and now leads the tournament with six.

"What I like about Coz is his compete level," Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said. "He wants to be a difference maker.

"He's a big-moment player, a key player and a guy we can trust when the pressure is high."