Canada urged to insist on immediate deportation for Michael Spavor

Canadian Michael Spavor, sentenced to 11 years in prison for espionage by a Chinese court, is being held as ‘ransom’ and Canada should insist on his immediate deportation home, says an expert on Canada-China relations.

“I think the Canadian government should be insisting that he be deported immediately,” Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, an advisory board member at the Canada China Forum and a senior fellow in the Institute for Science, Society and Policy and the University of Ottawa, told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.

Spavor, an entrepreneur, was detained in China in December 2018 along with former diplomat Michael Kovrig on allegations of state spying. Those charges were largely seen in the West as retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in connection with a U.S. extradition request.

“He’s unjustly held in this ransom, in effect, for Madame Meng,” said McCuaig-Johnston.

Spavor’s sentence also included deportation, and McCuaig-Johnston said Canada should push for his deportation to take place before the 11-year sentence. She raised the example of Kevin Garratt, a Canadian sentenced by a Chinese court to eight years in prison on spying charges in 2016, but who was deported shortly after sentencing.

However, she acknowledged that the fates of Spavor and Kovrig, who is currently awaiting trial in China, seem closely tied to that of Meng, whose formal extradition hearing is expected to start on Wednesday in British Columbia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement following the verdict, calling it "absolutely unacceptable and unjust."

"Our thoughts, and the thoughts of all Canadians, are with Mr. Spavor and his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. The Government of Canada continues to provide consular assistance to Mr. Spavor and his family as we work to secure his safe return."