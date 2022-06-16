Canada wide warrant issued for sex trafficking suspect known to spend time in Kelowna

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Human Trafficking and Counter Exploitation unit has obtained a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect who was allegedly involved in sex trafficking a 12-year-old girl.

Kemron Alexander faces 11 criminal charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault. The 28-year-old is known to travel between Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Vancouver, Kelowna, and the B.C. lower mainland area. He also has connections to Ontario.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexander is encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers. The suspect is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.

“Our primary concern is supporting this child victim and exhausting every measure to ensure she is protected from her alleged perpetrator. We need to get him in custody and we need the public’s help in locating him.” Staff Sgt. Frank Page, ALERT

The child was apprehended pursuant to the Protection of Sexually Exploited Children Act and has received support and specialized care resources. She has since been returned to the care of her mother.

ALERT’s investigation is ongoing and can only share limited details at this time.

Charges against Alexander include:

Trafficking a person under the age of 18;

Procuring a person under the age of 18;

Sexual exploitation;

Arrangement for sexual offence against a child;

Obtaining sexual services for consideration;

Material benefit from sex trafficking;

Advertisement of sexual services;

Overcoming resistance to commission of offence;

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference; and

Invitation to sexual touching.

The investigation began in May 2022 and ALERT has also relied on the assistance of Fort McMurray RCMP, Kelowna RCMP, and Vancouver Police.

Survivors of sex trafficking can call 211 for help.